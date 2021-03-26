Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Telos Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Telos's Stock Today

Telos's (NASDAQ:TLS) stock is trading up 23.44% to a price of $37.66. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.11 million, about 185.3% of its recent 30-day volume average of 600.11 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Telos shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $35.6 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $41.84 and fallen to a low of $18.08.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.