Why Harbor Custom Development's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 10:35am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In Harbor Custom Development's Stock Today

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) is currently up 4.71% to a price of $3.23. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.55 million, which is approximately 162.12% of its previous 30-day average volume of 958.58 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Harbor Custom Development shares are trading higher after the company announced it raised guidance.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.3 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.36 and as low as $2.62.

