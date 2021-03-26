Why Harbor Custom Development's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Harbor Custom Development's Stock Today

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) is currently up 4.71% to a price of $3.23. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.55 million, which is approximately 162.12% of its previous 30-day average volume of 958.58 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Harbor Custom Development shares are trading higher after the company announced it raised guidance.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.3 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.36 and as low as $2.62.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.