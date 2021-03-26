Why Is It Moving? Looking At L Brands's Price Action Today

L Brands's Stock Price And Volume Action

L Brands's (NYSE:LB) stock is trading up 7.51% to a price of $63.15. The stock's volume is currently 1.73 million, which is roughly 48.86% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.53 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: L Brands shares are trading higher after the company raised its Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of L Brands's stock was $50.99 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $62.08 and a low of $8.8 in the past 52 weeks.

