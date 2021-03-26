 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is It Moving? Looking At L Brands's Price Action Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Share:

 

 

L Brands's Stock Price And Volume Action

L Brands's (NYSE:LB) stock is trading up 7.51% to a price of $63.15. The stock's volume is currently 1.73 million, which is roughly 48.86% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.53 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: L Brands shares are trading higher after the company raised its Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of L Brands's stock was $50.99 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $62.08 and a low of $8.8 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (LB)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
A Look Into L Brands Debt
Wednesday's Market Minute: Bulls Are Losing Their Touch
Key Earnings This Week Include Latest From Bellwethers Nike And FedEx
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com