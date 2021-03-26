 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zhihu Raises $772M From IPO, Private Placement At $9.5 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Zhihu Raises $772M From IPO, Private Placement At $9.5 Per Share

Chinese online content community Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZHpriced 55 million shares at $9.5 per share in its initial public offering (IPO) to raise gross proceeds of $522.5 million.

  • Two ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share company share. The shares will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ZH" today.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 8.25 million.
  • Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the joint representatives of underwriters and lead joint bookrunners for the offering.
  • Certain investors will purchase $250 million shares, including $100 million by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) affiliate Taobao China Holding Limited, $100 million by JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) affiliate Purus Innovation Limited, $30 million by Zhihu stakeholder and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) affiliate Image Frame Investment (HK) Limited, and $20 million by Lilith Games affiliate Lilith Limited in private placement transactions.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZH)

IPO Preview: Cricut, Vizio, ThredUp Lead Big Week Of Debuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com