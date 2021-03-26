 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 10:18am   Comments
On Friday morning, 6 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Replay Acquisition (NYSE:RPLA) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Executive Network (NYSE:ENPC) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 59.84% to reach its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares were down 12.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.68.
  • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.51.
  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $26.18. Shares traded up 1.27%.
  • Executive Network (NYSE:ENPC) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Friday. The stock was down 59.84% for the day.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.54%.
  • Replay Acquisition (NYSE:RPLA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.27. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

