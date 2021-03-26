Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 6 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares were down 12.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.68.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.