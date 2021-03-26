A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 9.9 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) - P/E: 9.22 Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 6.32 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 8.22 Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 4.23

This quarter, Graham Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 6.28 in Q3 and is now 11.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.98%, which has decreased by 0.12% from 1.1% in the previous quarter.

SpartanNash's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.43, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.7. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.22%, which has increased by 0.04% from 4.18% last quarter.

Mannatech saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.76 in Q3 to 0.34 now. Mannatech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Alico saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.42 in Q4 to -0.23 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.31%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.31% last quarter.

Big Lots has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.59, which has increased by 240.79% compared to Q3, which was 0.76. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.98%, which has decreased by 0.2% from 2.18% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.