A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) - P/E: 8.04 Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 8.88 Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) - P/E: 6.2 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 8.2 Ternium (NYSE:TX) - P/E: 9.01

This quarter, Clearwater Paper experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.59 in Q3 and is now 1.45. Clearwater Paper does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Celanese has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.09, which has increased by 7.18% compared to Q3, which was 1.95. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.28%, which has increased by 0.15% from 2.13% last quarter.

Kinross Gold has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.27, which has increased by 8.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.25. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.63%, which has increased by 0.17% from last quarter's yield of 1.46%.

Koppers Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.64 in Q3 to 0.75 now. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ternium's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 2.11, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.74. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.66%, which has decreased by 5.01% from 5.67% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.