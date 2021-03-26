Thinking About Buying Stock In Xpeng, Blink Charging, Plug Power Or Nio?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news and updates for Xpeng, Blink Charging, Plug Power and Nio.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) has positioned itself by catering to the mid- and low-end of the market, along with an accent on technology.

Data from the first six days of China's longest highway autonomous driving challenge showed some of the most successful autonomous driving performance in real road conditions in China from XPeng's P7… Read More

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) reported quarterly losses of 24 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 12 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.50 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 million.

Shares of Blink Charging traded lower following the quarterly earnings release.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Alpine F1 Team announced Friday a new partnership in Formula One. The Plug Power logos will be present on the Alpine F1 Team’s A521 cars and team racewear.

Plug Power says this Alpine F1 collaboration will be a complement to the joint venture under preparation for Renault Group and Plug Power to explore opportunities for hydrogen solutions in on-road vehicles as part of its commitment to sustainable mobility.

The global chip shortage is severely impairing automakers, as evidenced by an announcement from Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO). Nio is temporarily halting vehicle production activity in the JAC-NIO manufacturing plant in Hefei… Read More