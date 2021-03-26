 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vuzix Shares Are Trading Lower After Raising $85M Via Secondary Share Sale At 22% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Vuzix Shares Are Trading Lower After Raising $85M Via Secondary Share Sale At 22% Discount

Smart Glasses, Augmented Reality (AR) technology and product supplier, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), has priced 4.1 million shares at $20.5 per share in a secondary public offering to raise $85 million in gross proceeds.

  • The offer price signifies a 22% discount to the company's Thursday closing price of $26.32. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.62 million additional shares.
  • Vuzix plans to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital to accelerate the building of finished goods inventory to address increasing customer demand, new technology development, new product development, purchases of technology, expansion of software offerings, and possible related acquisitions of other firms.
  • BTIG, LLC is the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Vuzix held cash and cash equivalents worth $36 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • The company recently participated in an Ox Fulfillment Solutions initiated private seed investment round for operational expansion support towards supply chain optimization using machine learning in large retail firms.
  • VUZI stock has gained 2,150% in the last year.
  • Price action: VUZI share prices traded lower by 17% at $21.85 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VUZI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Vuzix Stock Trades Higher By 20%: Technical Levels To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com