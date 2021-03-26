38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Elite Education Group International Ltd. (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares rose 1466% to $62.65 in pre-market trading. The company, on Thursday, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) rose 292.4% to $18.60 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Thursday.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) rose 80% to $6.80 in pre-market trading.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) rose 56.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) rose 50.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after the company, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, signed a term sheet for CO2 transportation and storage in South Texas.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares rose 19.4% to $2.83 in pre-market trading.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) rose 18.6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) shares rose 17.9% to $7.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and announced an agreement for the development and commercialization of an early-detection test for identification of ovarian cancer.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 16% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 14% to $18.72 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) rose 13.7% to $5.97 in pre-market trading. Movano named Medtech industry veteran John Mastrototaro, PhD, as CEO.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 13% to $1.56 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported Q4 results.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 12.7% to $206.94 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock surged over 52% on Thursday amid continued retail investor interest.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 10.7% to $4.67 in pre-market trading.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 10.4% to $0.83 in pre-market trading. Advaxis, last week, released Q1 results.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 9.6% to $19.95 in pre-market trading.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 9.3% to $2.47 in pre-market trading. Qudian is expected to report Q4 results on March 29.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.. (NASDAQ: EYES) rose 9.2% to $9.70 in pre-market trading. Second Sight Medical Products recently announced a $27.9 million private placement of common stock.
- Future FinTech Group Inc.. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 8.9% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. Future FinTech recently announced plans to acquire 60% of Guang Dong Hi-Card Business Service Co., Ltd. for $9.2 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 8.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 7.8% to $36.60 in pre-market trading.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 7.6% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) rose 7.3% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Windtree Therapeutics recently announced the pricing of its $30 million public offering at $3.25 per share.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 6.9% to $0.7429 in pre-market trading.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares rose 6.5% to $217.76 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock tumbled around 15% on Thursday amid continued tensions between China and Western nations and US delisting concerns regarding Chinese companies.
Losers
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares fell 16% to $6.51 in pre-market trading after dropping over 28% on Thursday.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) fell 13.2% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after climbing over 13% on Thursday.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 12.6% to $4.17 in pre-market trading. Cellect Biotechnology shares climbed over 36% on Thursday after the company and Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic merger.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) fell 11.7% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Enochian Biosciences shares gained 10% on Thursday after the company announced a case report of complete remission of recurrent glioblastoma with innovative therapy.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 10% to $23.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) fell 9% to $21.04 in pre-market trading. Gan reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued strong sales forecast.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 8.5% to $5.19 in pre-market trading. Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 8.4% to $16.32 in pre-market trading. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc(NASDAQ: CODX) fell 8.3% to $$11.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 8.3% to $1.76 in pre-market trading. Cinedigm shares jumped over 18% on Thursday after the company announced on Twitter its product team will develop "new #NFT products to enhance the user experience of our loyal audiences."
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 8.2% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 8.1% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY20 results.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 6.7% to $3.37 in pre-market trading.
