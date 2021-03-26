Carvana Raises $600M Via Upsized Private Senior Notes
- The used car e-commerce platform, Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), has priced the private upsized offering of $600 million 5.5% Senior Notes due 2027.
- The offering size was upsized from $500 million previously.
- Carvana would utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- CVNA’s stock has gained 310% in the last year.
- Price action: CVNA shares closed 1.39% higher at $256.36 on Thursday.
