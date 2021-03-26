 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carvana Raises $600M Via Upsized Private Senior Notes
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 6:42am   Comments
Share:
Carvana Raises $600M Via Upsized Private Senior Notes
  • The used car e-commerce platform, Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), has priced the private upsized offering of $600 million 5.5% Senior Notes due 2027.
  • The offering size was upsized from $500 million previously.
  • Carvana would utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • CVNA’s stock has gained 310% in the last year.
  • Price action: CVNA shares closed 1.39% higher at $256.36 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVNA)

Carvana Seeks To Raise $500M Via Senior Notes
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Carvana
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Carvana As It Targets New Markets, Nearly Doubles Price Target
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com