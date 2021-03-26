 Skip to main content

ThredUp To Raise More Than $170M From IPO At $14 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 6:36am   Comments
  • Online consignment and thrift store for high-quality second-hand clothes, ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) has priced 12 million shares at the top end of its price range of $14 per share in its initial public offering (IPO). 
  • ThredUp expects to raise gross proceeds of $168 million. Besides, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.8 million.
  • The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TDUP" today.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays are the lead book-running managers for the offering.

Posted-In: News IPOs Tech Media

