 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sigma Labs Raises $9.7M Via Private Offering At 3% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 5:58am   Comments
Share:

3D printing developer of quality assurance software for the commercial metal, Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ: SGLB), inked an agreement to sell 2.19 million shares at $4.445 per share in a private institutional offering and raise $9.7 million in gross proceeds.

  • The offer price signifies a 2.7% premium to the company’s Thursday closing price of $4.33.
  • Sigma will use the proceeds for operations and general corporate purposes.
  • Additionally, Sigma Labs would issue short-term warrants to purchase additional shares up to 2.19 million in a parallel private placement.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $4.32 per share. It is exercisable upon the receipt of shareholder approval to increase its number of authorized shares from 12 million shares to 24 million shares for two years.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • SGLB stock has gained 112.3% in the last six months.
  • The company held cash worth $3.7 million as of December 31, 2020. It also closed a $5.1 million public share sale recently.
  • Price action: SGLB shares traded higher by 6.24% at $4.6 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SGLB)

Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com