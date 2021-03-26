 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 4:59am   Comments
Share:
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ: OLK) shares surged 80% to close at $36.00 on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) jumped 62.3% to close at $9.22. ProQR Therapeutics recently announced results from a planned analysis of its Phase 1/2 Stellar trial evaluating QR-421a in adults with Usher syndrome and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa due to USH2A exon 13 mutations.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) climbed 57.1% to close at $25.80 on Thursday amid continued interest in the stock from retail investors. The company’s stock tumbled over 20% on Wednesday.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 52.7% to close at $183.75 on Thursday continued retail investor interest. GameStop shares tumbled around 34% on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares surged 39.9% to close at $3.68 on Thursday a positive readout from Bristol-Myers Squibb.
  • Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) rose 37.6% to close at $5.23 after the company announced it will be acquired by OmniCable for $91 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares gained 36.7% to close at $4.77 on Thursday. Cellect Biotechnology and Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported a strategic merger.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 31.3% to close at $4.74.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) surged 26.8% to close at $31.78. Rubius Therapeutics, last week, priced its 6.9 million share common stock at $29 per share.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 23.4% to close at $4.80. FreightCar America, on Wednesday, reported Q4 results.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) jumped 23.2% to close at $12.38.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) gained 22% to close at $24.88.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 21.3% to close at $10.94 amid continued retail investor interest.
  • Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) gained 20.7% to close at $3.96.
  • F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) rose 20.4% to close at $13.84 a positive readout from Bristol-Myers Squibb. F-star Therapeutics is expected to host full year 2020 investor conference call on Monday, March 29.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 19.6% to close at $5.50. NanoViricides, earlier during the month, said its COVID-19 drug candidates are effective in animal studies in support of FDA pre-IND application.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) climbed 19.3% to close at $3.89.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) climbed 18.6% to close at $25.49 after the company reported Q4 results and announced a new $25 million buyback program.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) climbed 18.5% to close at $1.92 after gaining more than 7% on Wednesday. Frndly TV & Cinedigm recently reported a distribution partnership agreement.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 18.5% to close at $13.96.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 17.7% to close at $4.53.
  • O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) climbed 17.3% to close at $14.01. O-I Glass Arecently announced plans to invest $75 million in an expansion at its Zipaquirá, Colombia facility.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 17.2% to close at $10.11. Navios Maritime recently reported Q4 results.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) surged 16.7% to close at $8.38.
  • Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) rose 16.7% to close at $4.20.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) surged 16.4% to close at $3.7350.
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 16.3% to close at $7.01 after the company announced it has won a $664,000 US Department of Energy GAIN voucher for advanced nuclear technology innovation.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) surged 16.1% to close at $3.61.
  • NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) shares jumped 15.9% to close at $24.82.
  • Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) rose 15.6% to close at $28.92. Forte Biosciences recently released Q4 results.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) gained 14.7% to close at $11.82 after B. Riley initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $19 price target.
  • AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) rose 13.8% to close at $14.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) jumped 13% to close at $4.60.
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) jumped 12.6% to close at $35.55.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 10.9% to close at $1.03 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) surged 10.8% to close at $3.29 after the company announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies, has received a $10.5 million purchase order for 30,000 7kW residential EV charging systems.
  • Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) rose 10.6% to close at $8.88. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $45.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares gained 10% to close at $3.85. Seraph Research Institute and Enochian BioSciences published a case report of complete remission of recurrent glioblastoma with innovative therapy.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) rose 9.1% to close at $529.08 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) gained 9% to close at $2.55.

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 30.5% to close at $14.26 on Thursday. WISeKey shares jumped over 100% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of WISeArt, a certificate of authenticity — a "non-fungible token" — that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer's ownership.
  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares dipped 28.4% to close at $7.75 on Thursday after jumping around 119% on Wednesday.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) declined 26.6% to close at $1.71 after the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dropped 23.7% to close at $24.03.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 23.1% to close at $12.69 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 20.4% to close at $18.57 after the company issued an update on FY2021 guidance. The company said it expects to report a FY21 net loss of $90 million to $100 million on sales of $23.98 billion to $24.00 billion.
  • Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) dropped 20% to close at $6.86.
  • SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) dipped 19.9% to close at $11.22 as the company priced its IPO at $14 per share.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 19.4% to close at $4.00. Hycroft Mining recently provided year end 2020 results and 2021 outlook.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) dropped 17.9% to close at $9.00. Cyclo Therapeutics announced the Phase 1/2 trial of Trappsol Cyclo in rare disease Niemann-Pick Type C1 met its primary endpoint.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc.(NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 16.5% to close at $2.89 after gaining over 27% on Wednesday.
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) dropped 15.1% to close at $3.49.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) tumbled 14.7% to close at $10.71.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) dipped 14.5% to close at $204.57 amid continued tensions between China and Western nations and US delisting concerns regarding Chinese companies.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) fell 14.2% to close at $2.48.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 13.6% to close at $10.13.
  • Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) fell 11.7% to close at $21.36. Vital Farms recently reported downbeat Q4 EPS results.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dipped 7.8% to close at $10.35. ZK International recently announced it formed xSigma Entertainment with the intention of acquiring online gaming assets.
  • GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) fell 7.2% to close at $4.51 after climbing around 30% on Wednesday.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 7% to close at $17.82. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALOT + AMC)

The Dow Jones Led The Major Indices Thursday. Why?
What In The World Is Going On With GameStop And AMC Today?
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Understanding AMC Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com