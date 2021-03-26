60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ: OLK) shares surged 80% to close at $36.00 on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) jumped 62.3% to close at $9.22. ProQR Therapeutics recently announced results from a planned analysis of its Phase 1/2 Stellar trial evaluating QR-421a in adults with Usher syndrome and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa due to USH2A exon 13 mutations.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) climbed 57.1% to close at $25.80 on Thursday amid continued interest in the stock from retail investors. The company’s stock tumbled over 20% on Wednesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 52.7% to close at $183.75 on Thursday continued retail investor interest. GameStop shares tumbled around 34% on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares surged 39.9% to close at $3.68 on Thursday a positive readout from Bristol-Myers Squibb.
- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) rose 37.6% to close at $5.23 after the company announced it will be acquired by OmniCable for $91 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares gained 36.7% to close at $4.77 on Thursday. Cellect Biotechnology and Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported a strategic merger.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 31.3% to close at $4.74.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) surged 26.8% to close at $31.78. Rubius Therapeutics, last week, priced its 6.9 million share common stock at $29 per share.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 23.4% to close at $4.80. FreightCar America, on Wednesday, reported Q4 results.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) jumped 23.2% to close at $12.38.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) gained 22% to close at $24.88.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 21.3% to close at $10.94 amid continued retail investor interest.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) gained 20.7% to close at $3.96.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) rose 20.4% to close at $13.84 a positive readout from Bristol-Myers Squibb. F-star Therapeutics is expected to host full year 2020 investor conference call on Monday, March 29.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 19.6% to close at $5.50. NanoViricides, earlier during the month, said its COVID-19 drug candidates are effective in animal studies in support of FDA pre-IND application.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) climbed 19.3% to close at $3.89.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) climbed 18.6% to close at $25.49 after the company reported Q4 results and announced a new $25 million buyback program.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) climbed 18.5% to close at $1.92 after gaining more than 7% on Wednesday. Frndly TV & Cinedigm recently reported a distribution partnership agreement.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 18.5% to close at $13.96.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 17.7% to close at $4.53.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) climbed 17.3% to close at $14.01. O-I Glass Arecently announced plans to invest $75 million in an expansion at its Zipaquirá, Colombia facility.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 17.2% to close at $10.11. Navios Maritime recently reported Q4 results.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) surged 16.7% to close at $8.38.
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) rose 16.7% to close at $4.20.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) surged 16.4% to close at $3.7350.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 16.3% to close at $7.01 after the company announced it has won a $664,000 US Department of Energy GAIN voucher for advanced nuclear technology innovation.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) surged 16.1% to close at $3.61.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) shares jumped 15.9% to close at $24.82.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) rose 15.6% to close at $28.92. Forte Biosciences recently released Q4 results.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) gained 14.7% to close at $11.82 after B. Riley initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $19 price target.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) rose 13.8% to close at $14.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) jumped 13% to close at $4.60.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) jumped 12.6% to close at $35.55.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 10.9% to close at $1.03 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday.
- Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) surged 10.8% to close at $3.29 after the company announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies, has received a $10.5 million purchase order for 30,000 7kW residential EV charging systems.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) rose 10.6% to close at $8.88. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $45.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares gained 10% to close at $3.85. Seraph Research Institute and Enochian BioSciences published a case report of complete remission of recurrent glioblastoma with innovative therapy.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 9.1% to close at $529.08 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) gained 9% to close at $2.55.
Losers
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 30.5% to close at $14.26 on Thursday. WISeKey shares jumped over 100% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of WISeArt, a certificate of authenticity — a "non-fungible token" — that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer's ownership.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares dipped 28.4% to close at $7.75 on Thursday after jumping around 119% on Wednesday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) declined 26.6% to close at $1.71 after the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dropped 23.7% to close at $24.03.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 23.1% to close at $12.69 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 20.4% to close at $18.57 after the company issued an update on FY2021 guidance. The company said it expects to report a FY21 net loss of $90 million to $100 million on sales of $23.98 billion to $24.00 billion.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) dropped 20% to close at $6.86.
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) dipped 19.9% to close at $11.22 as the company priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 19.4% to close at $4.00. Hycroft Mining recently provided year end 2020 results and 2021 outlook.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) dropped 17.9% to close at $9.00. Cyclo Therapeutics announced the Phase 1/2 trial of Trappsol Cyclo in rare disease Niemann-Pick Type C1 met its primary endpoint.
- ShiftPixy, Inc.(NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 16.5% to close at $2.89 after gaining over 27% on Wednesday.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) dropped 15.1% to close at $3.49.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) tumbled 14.7% to close at $10.71.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) dipped 14.5% to close at $204.57 amid continued tensions between China and Western nations and US delisting concerns regarding Chinese companies.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) fell 14.2% to close at $2.48.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 13.6% to close at $10.13.
- Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) fell 11.7% to close at $21.36. Vital Farms recently reported downbeat Q4 EPS results.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dipped 7.8% to close at $10.35. ZK International recently announced it formed xSigma Entertainment with the intention of acquiring online gaming assets.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) fell 7.2% to close at $4.51 after climbing around 30% on Wednesday.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 7% to close at $17.82. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
