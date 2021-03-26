 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Stresses Self-Reliance From A Young Age As He Dismisses Alleged Emerald Mine Connection Of Family
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2021 3:51am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Stresses Self-Reliance From A Young Age As He Dismisses Alleged Emerald Mine Connection Of Family

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO on Thursday denied that there was any evidence of an “emerald mine,” which has been the subject of media reports for years.

What Happened: Musk replied to tweets that featured insinuations that the entrepreneur benefitted from his father Errol’s part-ownership of Emerald mine or from the apartheid. 

Musk instead pointed to a piece by The Save Journalism Committee written by Jeremy Arnold which contained a teardown of the 2018 Business Insider article that contained an interview with Errol.

Musk stressed his struggles during his younger days when, he said, he arrived in Canada in 1989 with just CAD 2,500 ($2000) and paid his own way through college, racking up $100,000 in student debt.

Why It Matters: The South African-born Musk is an industrial designer, engineer, and serial entrepreneur. Besides heading Tesla, he is also the founder of the Boring Company, Neuralink, and SpaceX.

Musk’s early ventures included Zip2, purchased by Compaq in a $341 million deal, and X.com, which merged into Peter Thiel co-founded PayPal Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPL).

See Also: Elon Musk Advises Fellow CEOs To Spend Less Time On PowerPoint And Do This Instead

The Tesla CEO today is worth $167 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, and is the second richest person on the planet. 

It is notable, Arnold points out that Musk is estranged from his father and has been so “for decades.”

There is no paperwork to corroborate the emerald mine story, according to Arnold.

The total lifetime profits from the emerald mine stake came to approximately $400,000 (in 2021 dollars), as per Errol’s report to his son’s family office, noted the Save Journalism Committee write-up.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.6% higher at $640.39 on Thursday and rose 0.35% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Elon Musk Violated Labor Laws With 2018 Tweet, Tesla Ordered To Reinstate Union Activist

Photo by Samferdselsdepartementet on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Co-Founder's Battery Recycling Company Ties Up With E-Waste Firm ERI
Xiaomi Shares Surge As Report Says Company To Make Electric Vehicles Aimed At Mass Market In China
Tesla Brings Its Tequila Bottles To Europe And China — Without The Tequila
Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon
Chip Shortage Leads Ford To Idle F-150 Plant Through Sunday
Elon Musk Violated Labor Laws With 2018 Tweet, Tesla Ordered To Reinstate Union Activist
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs NeuralinkNews Entrepreneurship Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com