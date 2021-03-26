 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Brings Its Tequila Bottles To Europe And China — Without The Tequila
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2021 1:10am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Brings Its Tequila Bottles To Europe And China — Without The Tequila

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is selling thunderbolt-themed empty bottles in Europe and China after previously selling Tequilla in the same receptacles in the United States.

What Happened: The decanters, launched as collectibles, are available for pre-order on Tesla France’s website for EUR 150 ($176.77) and in China for RMB 779 ($119). 

In November, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had touched on the difficulty of distributing liquor to overseas markets in a tweet. 

The current listings for the collectibles make no mention of shot glasses. 

Why It Matters: In November, Tesla began selling Tesla Tequila in the distinct thunderbolt-shaped 750 ml bottle, which it sold for $250 at the time. 

The product was sold out in hours even though it was limited to two-bottles per person, according to the Fast Company.

The bottles also found their way to eBay Inc’s (NASDAQ: EBAY) online marketplace where empty bottles are being sold for as high as $729.

Selling curiosities is a side hobby for Musk, who has sold items such as hats, flamethrowers, kiddie cars, driving gloves, and water bottles.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.6% higher at $640.39 on Thursday and gained 0.35% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Elon Musk's 'Not A Flamethrower' Gets Buyers In Trouble With Law Across The Globe: TechCrunch

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon
Chip Shortage Leads Ford To Idle F-150 Plant Through Sunday
Elon Musk Violated Labor Laws With 2018 Tweet, Tesla Ordered To Reinstate Union Activist
Nio's Second-gen Battery Swap Station To Come In Two Versions: Report
XPeng Posts Results From Real-World Autonomous Driving Challenge: What EV Investors Need To Know
Options Trader Bets Big On Tesla Delivery Numbers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla TequilaNews Retail Sales Events Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com