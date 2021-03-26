Tesla Brings Its Tequila Bottles To Europe And China — Without The Tequila

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is selling thunderbolt-themed empty bottles in Europe and China after previously selling Tequilla in the same receptacles in the United States.

What Happened: The decanters, launched as collectibles, are available for pre-order on Tesla France’s website for EUR 150 ($176.77) and in China for RMB 779 ($119).

In November, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had touched on the difficulty of distributing liquor to overseas markets in a tweet.

Unfortunately, there are too many rules around liquor distribution, even in the US. However, we will be selling the lightning bottle & shot glasses worldwide. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2020

The current listings for the collectibles make no mention of shot glasses.

Why It Matters: In November, Tesla began selling Tesla Tequila in the distinct thunderbolt-shaped 750 ml bottle, which it sold for $250 at the time.

The product was sold out in hours even though it was limited to two-bottles per person, according to the Fast Company.

The bottles also found their way to eBay Inc’s (NASDAQ: EBAY) online marketplace where empty bottles are being sold for as high as $729.

Selling curiosities is a side hobby for Musk, who has sold items such as hats, flamethrowers, kiddie cars, driving gloves, and water bottles.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla