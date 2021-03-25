The Dow Jones Led The Major Indices Thursday. Why?

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) rose by 0.65% at $326.19, gaining for the first time in three sessions, as fears surrounding 10-year yields momentarily subsided Thursday. Yields held steady around 1.62% late in Thursday’s trading session.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) ended higher by 0.56% at $389.70. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished lower by 0.17% at $311.33.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Some of the leaders for the Dow Jones included the likes of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO).

Boeing was trading higher by more than 3% on reports the company may resume 787 jet deliveries this week.

Laggards were borderline nonexistent, but among them were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

Elsewhere On The Street