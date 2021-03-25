What's Happening With Boeing Stock Today?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher by more than 3% Thursday after on reports the company may resume 787 jet deliveries this week.

The 787 Dreamliners have otherwise seen a five-month halt in deliveries. During this period of time, the aerospace company conducted a search for any and all structural flaws in the plane, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg says the relaunch of 787 deliveries is expected as soon as Friday.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

The defense segment for Boeing produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.