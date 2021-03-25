 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With Boeing Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With Boeing Stock Today?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher by more than 3% Thursday after on reports the company may resume 787 jet deliveries this week.

The 787 Dreamliners have otherwise seen a five-month halt in deliveries. During this period of time, the aerospace company conducted a search for any and all structural flaws in the plane, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg says the relaunch of 787 deliveries is expected as soon as Friday.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

The defense segment for Boeing produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Lockheed And Northrop Grumman Receive Contracts For Missile Defense Program
The Dow Jones Plunged Today. Here's Why.
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Moderna, Netflix, Boeing, Apple Or Tesla?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls Over 2%
Boeing Enters Into $5.28B Loan Agreement With Banks
COVID-19 Recovery May Be Driving New Commodity Supercycle
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com