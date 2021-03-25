 Skip to main content

What In The World Is Going On With GameStop And AMC Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are up in a big way Thursday afternoon, with shares rallying 37% and 19%, respectively. Strength for both names is potentially related to continued retail investor interest and social media attention surrounding the stock.

What are the catalysts for the Reddit favorites? WIth GameStop, it's less clear. The gaming retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings this week. AMC on the other hand has a serious milestone ahead of itself.

GameStop reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.12 billion, a year-over-year decline of 12%. Same-store sales were up 6.5% in the fourth quarter.

GameStop reported quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.35. This is a 5.5% increase over earnings of $1.27 per share from the same period last year… Read More

With additional openings taking place across the U.S. this week, AMC announced last week it expects 99% of its U.S. circuit will be open by Friday, March 26. A revenue boost occurring via theater reopenings could indeed be driving traders and investors to AMC at this hour.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

