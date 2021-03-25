 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Thursday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Top News

  • U.S. Initial Jobless Claims fell from 770,000 in the prior week to 684,000 for the week ending March 19.
  • The Securities and Exchange Commission opened an inquiry into special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dealings at four Wall Street banks.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEOs testified on Capitol Hill.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) delayed the signing of a contract to supply the companies' COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union. Novavax said the company is facing shortages of raw materials.
  • U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hold his first formal news conference at the White House later today, starting at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures traded flat to near 3,881.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.59% to near 6,673.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.14% to near 28,729.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.61%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 4.9% to near $58.18/barrel.
  • Gold down 0.12% to near $1,731/oz.
  • Silver down 0.64% to near $25.07/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 9.26% over the last 24 hours to near $50,962.

