42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) climbed 64.2% to $5.73. Cellect Biotechnology and Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported a strategic merger.
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares climbed 44.9% to $3.81.
  • Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) gained 39.4% to $5.30 after the company announced it will be acquired by OmniCable for $91 million.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 38% to $7.84. ProQR Therapeutics recently announced results from a planned analysis of its Phase 1/2 Stellar trial evaluating QR-421a in adults with Usher syndrome and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa due to USH2A exon 13 mutations.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) surged 32% to $6.80 after the company announced shareholder approval of all proposals in connection with the proposed merger with StemoniX.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) rose 27.8% to $4.955. FreightCar America, on Wednesday, reported Q4 results.
  • F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) gained 27.7% to $14.69. F-star Therapeutics is expected to host full year 2020 investor conference call on Monday, March 29.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 19.1% to $1.93 after gaining more than 7% on Wednesday. Frndly TV & Cinedigm recently reported a distribution partnership agreement.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) surged 17% to $11.73.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 17% to $19.23 after tumbling over 20% on Wednesday.
  • Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) gained 17% to $4.23.
  • Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) gained 14% to $9.15. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $45.
  • O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) surged 13.7% to $13.58. O-I Glass Arecently announced plans to invest $75 million in an expansion at its Zipaquirá, Colombia facility.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 13.2% to $3.6899.
  • Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) surged 13.1% to $2.6426.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares rose 13.1% to $3.96. Seraph Research Institute and Enochian BioSciences published a case report of complete remission of recurrent glioblastoma with innovative therapy.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 10.4% to $132.90. GameStop shares tumbled around 34% on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 8.9% to $3.93.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) surged 7.6% to $23.13 after the company reported Q4 results and announced a new $25 million buyback program.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 6.3% to $0.9870 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 6% to $1.5050 after climbing more than 22% on Wednesday.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) rose 5.5% to $511.74 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) surged 4.7% to $3.1071 after the company announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies, has received a $10.5 million purchase order for 30,000 7kW residential EV charging systems.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares tumbled 41% to $6.39 after jumping around 119% on Wednesday.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) dipped 30.3% to $14.30. WISeKey shares jumped over 100% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of WISeArt, a certificate of authenticity — a "non-fungible token" — that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer's ownership.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) dipped 22.9% to $12.73 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 21.9% to $1.8199 after the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 21.8% to $18.26 after the company issued an update on FY2021 guidance. The company said it expects to report a FY21 net loss of $90 million to $100 million on sales of $23.98 billion to $24.00 billion.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 21.7% to $15.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dipped 19.3% to $9.06. ZK International recently announced it formed xSigma Entertainment with the intention of acquiring online gaming assets.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) dropped 14.8% to $2.46.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 14.7% to $3.00 after climbing around 13% on Wednesday.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 14.7% to $4.7699. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 14% to $10.09.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) fell 13.8% to $10.82.
  • GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) dropped 13.6% to $4.197 after climbing around 30% on Wednesday.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc.(NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 12.4% to $3.0299 after gaining over 27% on Wednesday.
  • Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) fell 11.9% to $2.23. Alithya Group shares gained around 8% on Wednesday after the company announced a definitive agreement has been reached for the acquisition of R3D Conseil.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 11.3% to $4.81 after dropping over 41% on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma shares jumped 190% on Tuesday after a 13G filing showed Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company to roughly 249K shares, or a 5.2% stake in the company.
  • Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) fell 9.7% to $1.67. Seneca reported new special meeting date of April 9, 2021.
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) fell 8.6% to $1.48 after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 7.2% to $3.60. Synlogic said SYNB8802 has achieved proof of mechanism in a dietary hyperoxaluria study.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

