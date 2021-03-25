Why PRQR Stock And APOP Stock Are Popping Off Today

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares are trading higher by more than 52% after the company reported results Wednesday from its trial of QR-421a in Usher Syndrome, though the stock did not surge initially.

ProQR is a biopharmaceutical company that develops RNA therapeutics for patients with severe genetic rare diseases such as cystic fibrosis, Leber's congenital amaurosis type 10 and dyastrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) shares are trading higher after the company and Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic merger.

Cellect is a biotechnology company that has developed a novel technology platform known as ApoGraft that functionally selects cells in order to improve the safety and efficacy of regenerative medicine and cell therapies.