 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why PRQR Stock And APOP Stock Are Popping Off Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
Why PRQR Stock And APOP Stock Are Popping Off Today

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares are trading higher by more than 52% after the company reported results Wednesday from its trial of QR-421a in Usher Syndrome, though the stock did not surge initially.

ProQR is a biopharmaceutical company that develops RNA therapeutics for patients with severe genetic rare diseases such as cystic fibrosis, Leber's congenital amaurosis type 10 and dyastrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) shares are trading higher after the company and Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic merger.

Cellect is a biotechnology company that has developed a novel technology platform known as ApoGraft that functionally selects cells in order to improve the safety and efficacy of regenerative medicine and cell therapies.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRQR + APOP)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 4%; Cellect Biotechnology Shares Surge
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Why ProQR Therapeutics's Stock is Up During Today's Session
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Cellect Biotechnology's Stock is Trading Higher Today
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Darden Restaurants Tops Q3 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com