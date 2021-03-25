Rayont Names Aleem Sheikh As CEO
- International healthcare company, Rayont Inc (OTC: RAYT), appointed Aleem Sheikh as President and CEO.
- Sheikh previously served as Managing Director and Group Chief of Staff at ACWA Power before being appointed a Director to Arizona State University.
- Sheikh will succeed Marshini Thulkanam, who resumed the role of CFO.
- Thulkanam was given the additional position of the CEO on March 31, 2020, following the resignation of Gregory Jackson.
- Price action: RAYT shares traded at $2.6 on the last check Thursday.
