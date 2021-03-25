 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rayont Names Aleem Sheikh As CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
  • International healthcare company, Rayont Inc (OTC: RAYT), appointed Aleem Sheikh as President and CEO.
  • Sheikh previously served as Managing Director and Group Chief of Staff at ACWA Power before being appointed a Director to Arizona State University.
  • Sheikh will succeed Marshini Thulkanam, who resumed the role of CFO.
  • Thulkanam was given the additional position of the CEO on March 31, 2020, following the resignation of Gregory Jackson.
  • Price action: RAYT shares traded at $2.6 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RAYT)

Rayont Appoints Reyad Fezzani As Board Chairman
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com