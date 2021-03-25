 Skip to main content

Uber Eats, Nimble Launch On-Demand Prescription Delivery In Chicago
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and prescription delivery service provider Nimble extended their partnership and launched on-demand prescription delivery in Chicago, IL.

  • All Uber Eats users in this region would have access to doorstep prescription delivery within an hour, beating any other prescription delivery service.
  • Under the arrangement, Users could easily transfer existing prescriptions or fulfill new ones from neighborhood pharmacies right from the Uber Eats app. From there, Nimble's network of neighborhood pharmacies would coordinate fulfillment, followed by Uber Eats' direct prescription delivery to consumers.
  • The expansion into Chicago followed a successful prescription delivery launch in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County earlier this year and an initial pilot program in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. The service would also launch in Atlanta today.
  • UBER stock has gained 99.2% in the last year.
  • Price action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.10% at $53.15 on the last check Thursday.

