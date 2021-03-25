A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) - P/E: 8.83 Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) - P/E: 6.99 First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) - P/E: 8.61 Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) - P/E: 6.02 FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) - P/E: 9.78

First United has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.72, which has increased by 2.86% compared to Q3, which was 0.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.27%, which has increased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 3.16%.

Most recently, Sculptor Capital reported earnings per share at 6.1, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.56. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 52.37%, which has increased by 44.54% from last quarter's yield of 7.83%.

Most recently, First Horizon reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.35. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.28%, which has decreased by 1.3% from 5.58% last quarter.

Athene Holding's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 2.85, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.53. Athene Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

FNCB Bancorp's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.26, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.89%, which has decreased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 4.0%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.