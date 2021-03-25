Denver Broncos Tag Esports Entertainment For Multi-Year Partnership

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) signed a multi-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Thursday as the franchise's esports tournament club provider.

What Happened: The latest in a string of NFL franchises to sign with eGaming companies, Esports Entertainment has agreed to operate eSports tournaments for the Broncos on its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform.

“As a proud partner of the Broncos, Esports Entertainment Group will leverage player imagery within the Broncos local market and will also work with Broncos players to create custom videos that will promote the tournaments and be featured in the Broncos extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social, email, mobile, and online channels,” Esports Entertainment stated in the press release.

Why It Matters: Like many other major league sporting teams, the Broncos plan to leverage the popularity of eGaming to reach more fans and strengthen its brand. Esports Entertainment’s EGL platform, with live and online events and tournaments, increases fan engagement by offering a variety of programing and activities to keep fans involved.

"Partnering with Esports Entertainment Group will provide us with the platform to deepen and increase engagement with our fans. We look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship, featuring exciting tournaments at Empower Field at Mile High and unique interactions with Broncos players,” said Brady Kellogg, Denver Broncos senior vice president of Corporate Partnerships.

Check out Benzinga's recent interview with Esports Entertainment CEO Grant Johnson in the video below:

What’s More: Over the past few months, Esports Entertainment has signed a number of deals with sporting franchises.

In December 2020, it signed a multi-year deal with the Philidelphia Eagles, the first partnership between an eGaming company and an NFL franchise. In 2021, Esports Entertainment signed deals with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, a professional soccer club.

Price Action: Esports Entertainment was trading up 0.72% at $14.63 Thursday morning.

(Photo: Daniel Speiss via Flickr)