 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rocket Companies Chairman Dan Gilbert To Invest $500M In Detroit Neighborhoods
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
March 25, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Rocket Companies Chairman Dan Gilbert To Invest $500M In Detroit Neighborhoods

Dan Gilbert is giving back in a major way.

Gilbert, the Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) chairman and owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, will be investing $500 million over the next decade to help revitalize Detroit neighborhoods.

"The first $15 million will go toward relieving property taxes for about 20,000 families," according to Crain's Detroit.

"I look at every level in downtown right now and we have to carry that through to the neighborhoods," Gilbert said Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

See Also: Rocket Companies CEO Downplays Rising Interest Rates

Rocket Companies is the parent company of Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender. Gilbert founded Quicken Loans in 1985 and moved its headquarters to the city of Detroit in 2010.

Gilbert will hold a 10 a.m. press conference alongside Detroit and Wayne County public officials.

Photo by Steve Jennings on Wikimedia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKT)

GameStop Discloses It Could Capitalize On Reddit-Fueled Rally With A Stock Sale
Why The Insurance Industry's Digital Future Is Set To Explode — In A Good Way
What's Happening With RKT Stock Today?
Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week
Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'
Rocket Companies CEO Downplays Rising Interest Rates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dan Gilbert Detroit Quicken LoansNews Financing Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com