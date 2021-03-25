Rocket Companies Chairman Dan Gilbert To Invest $500M In Detroit Neighborhoods

Dan Gilbert is giving back in a major way.

Gilbert, the Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) chairman and owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, will be investing $500 million over the next decade to help revitalize Detroit neighborhoods.

"The first $15 million will go toward relieving property taxes for about 20,000 families," according to Crain's Detroit.

"I look at every level in downtown right now and we have to carry that through to the neighborhoods," Gilbert said Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

Rocket Companies is the parent company of Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender. Gilbert founded Quicken Loans in 1985 and moved its headquarters to the city of Detroit in 2010.

Gilbert will hold a 10 a.m. press conference alongside Detroit and Wayne County public officials.

Photo by Steve Jennings on Wikimedia.