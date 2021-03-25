Chipotle Invests In Autonomous Delivery Service Nuro's Series C Funding

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has invested in the $500 million Series C funding round for Nuro, an autonomous delivery service.

What Happened: Nuro operates a fleet of occupant-free, self-driving robotic vehicles that deliver goods and merchandise to consumers. Last December, Nuro became the first company to receive a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to deploy autonomous vehicles on public streets in two counties. The company's R2 autonomous delivery vehicle also received a federal exemption from the U.S. Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to operate without a driver and occupants on public roads in California, Texas and Arizona.

Why It Happened: Chipotle did not disclose the level of its investment in the funding round, although in a press statement it noted that its digital business grew by 174% year-over-year during 2020, with roughly half of those sales coming from delivery orders.

"We are always seeking opportunities that provide innovative solutions for increasing access and convenience for our guests," said Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer. "Nuro could change the traditional delivery model and we believe consumers are going to continue to seek options and additional access points for how and where they enjoy their food."

