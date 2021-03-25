Thinking About Buying Stock or Options In GE, Sirius XM, Palantir Or Zoom?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for GE, Sirius XM, Palantir and Zoom.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) this week won a turbine contract from Vietnam Join-Stock Construction Electricity Corporation (VNECO).

GE will provide eight machines for the Binh Thuan province. GE also agreed to a 10-year maintenance agreement for the machines.

“We believe that the strategic partnership of both companies with innovative technology will add more value for the community, environment and local people," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, the chairman of VNECO.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NYSE: XM) announced Wednesday that Disney Hits will launch on Thursday.

The Disney Hits channel will feature Disney music from movies, television shows and more, all on one channel. Listeners can also expect special musical Disney-themed hours and celebrity guest hosts.

On Wednesday, during a volatile day of trading that saw the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) break below the $390 mark, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest was bullish on certain tech names.

Ark Invest dipped once again into Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), with the fund adding 1,209,900 shares to its portfolio. Ark also added 84,877 of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).

Palantir makes big data analytics software used by the United States government, among other customers. In 2008, Palantir released Gotham, a data analytics platform for the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors.

Zoom provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Photo credit: Bubba73, via Wikimedia Commons