 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SMC Entertainment Disposes Of Second Non-Core Wireless Assets
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:
  • Provider of products and services for the entertainment industry, SMC Entertainment Inc (OTC: SMCE), inked an agreement to divest its WiMundo Solutions subsidiary.
  • SMC would return every asset regarding the WiMundo acquisition to WiMundo's original stakeholders to relinquish the issuance of 20 million shares of SMC.
  • SMC would issue 3 million new shares to WiMundo consultants. SMC would retain full ownership of Aktiv-Trak intellectual property, marketing material, and all product development.
  • On Marche 23, SMC announced the completion of the Michigan-based Spectrum Entertainment, LLC acquisition to bolster SMC's revenue and balance sheet. Spectrum reported a material slump in the FY20 due to the pandemic but expected a rebound in FY21 following an economic recovery.
  • SMC previously divested its FiberSKY Networks, Inc subsidiary.
  • Price action: SMCE shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $0.006.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMCE)

SMC Entertainment To Divest FiberSKY Networks Assets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Asset Sales Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com