Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs' Signed Job Application Sells For Over $220,000 In UK Auction

A job application handwritten by late Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs has sold for about $222,400 on Wednesday at auction in London.

What Happened: The single-page signed job application was filled out by Jobs in 1973. It is believed to have been penned down around the time Jobs dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon, according to the auction listing by Charterfields.

Jobs joined Atari as a technician in the following year where he worked with Steve Wozniak before the duo founded Apple in 1976.

The auction opened on Feb. 24 and lasted one month, closing on Wednesday. The "hammer price" for the job application, which is in very good condition, was GBP 162,000 (USD 222,400 at press time). The same document was previously sold at auction in 2018 for over $175,000.

In the job application sheet, Jobs highlighted “English literature” as his major, while listing “electronics tech or design engineer – digital” as special abilities. He has also listed his skills in computers and calculators.

Why It Matters: Steve Jobs memorabilia items typically fetch a high price at auction as anything related to the late Apple co-founder is valued immensely by people around the world.

A copy of the Fortune magazine signed by Jobs had a minimum bid of $11,000 in an auction last year, according to a report by AppleInsider.

A copy of the Newsweek magazine dating back to October 1988 and signed by Jobs sold for more than $50,000 at an auction in 2017, Wccftech.com reported.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2% lower on Wednesday at $120.09.

