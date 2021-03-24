What To Expect When Virgin Galactic Unveils SpaceShipThree

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is expected to unveil SpaceShipThree, the newest expansion to its fleet.

What Happened: Virgin Galactic plans to roll out the first of its SpaceShipThree fleet vehicles on March 30, according to details released in its fourth-quarter and full-year conference call on Feb. 25.

SpaceShipThree is built using a modular design, meaning that parts of it can be switched out or reconfigured, and it will act as a base for the spaceships the company plans to add to its fleet in the future.

What We Know About Timing: The spaceship was built using enhanced fabrication and assembly processes that Virgin Galactic says will make it perform better in-flight rate and maintenance. Following the rollout next week, SpaceShipThree will be ground tested with glide tests scheduled for this summer.

Following four glide tests, the spaceship undergoes four powered flights, which will generate revenue for the company. During this testing period, Virgin Galactic plans to start building the second spaceship in this fleet.

What We Know About Appearance: On July 28, 2020, Virgin Galactic unveiled the cabin design of its SpaceShipTwo fleet. The interior includes a series of individual reclining seats designed to keep civilian astronauts comfortable when experiencing G-force acceleration. The seats are also spaced enough so there is room for those on board to experience weightlessness. Every detail was constructed to provide an experience for civilian astronauts, including window placement, cabin colors, mood lighting and the use of mirrors.

Very little is known about the appearance of SpaceShipThree. A teaser image, posted by the company on Twitter, is the only glimpse made available. What is expected is that the spaceship will have many of the same cabin design features. The main difference may come from the design, including colors, lighting and sounds.

On Feb. 24 Virgin Galactic announced that it had brought on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) veteran Joe Rohde as a strategic advisor to create the space experience for Virgin Galactic’s future customers.

“The work he is starting will stimulate curiosity, guide the imagination, and anchor the Virgin Galactic customer experience with purposefulness and meaning,” the company said in the press release.

Although Rohde has been with Virgin Galactic for just a little over a month, it will be interesting to see how influential he will be in the experience design of SpaceShipThree.

(Photo: Virgin Galactic)