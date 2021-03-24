 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With PTON Stock And NEXT Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With PTON Stock And NEXT Stock Today?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Peloton and NextDecade.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower amid a potential rotation out of "stay-at-home" stocks as investors look to reopening names for the session.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. 

The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. 

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $3 price target.

NextDecade is a development and management company. The company primarily focuses on the land-based and floating liquified natural gas projects, creating opportunities in the global integrated natural gas industry.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NEXT + PTON)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2021
Intel Helps Market Comeback As Shares Rise Following Announcement
What's Happening With Zoom, Peloton, MGM And Carnival Stock Today?
Unhappy Anniversary: A Year After Pandemic Collapse, Market Looks Ahead To Q1 Earnings
Thinking About Buying Stock In Peloton, Zoom, Nio Or Nokia?
Why Kevin O'Leary Is Bullish On Peloton And Zoom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WDDMFCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On0.600
HSDTNoble Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On20.0
FSTXLaidlaw & Co.Initiates Coverage On32.0
RBSPFDeutsche BankUpgrades
SOLOAegis CapitalMaintains7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com