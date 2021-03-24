What's Going On With PTON Stock And NEXT Stock Today?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Peloton and NextDecade.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower amid a potential rotation out of "stay-at-home" stocks as investors look to reopening names for the session.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $3 price target.

NextDecade is a development and management company. The company primarily focuses on the land-based and floating liquified natural gas projects, creating opportunities in the global integrated natural gas industry.