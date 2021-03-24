 Skip to main content

Amazon To Stream Yankees After Pandemic Delay: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
  • Amazon.Com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) pandemic-delayed plan to stream the New York Yankees launches April 18, Bloomberg reports.
  • The 21 games would include several prominent contests, including three against the Boston Red Sox. The company became a part-owner of the baseball team’s YES cable network in 2019.
  • Last week, Amazon won exclusive rights to NFL broadcasts on Thursday nights, paying about $1 billion a year for those games.
  • Amazon Prime subscribers need to live in the Yankees’ market to avail of the service. The games produced by YES Network would also air on PIX11 and other TV channels.
  • Prime subscribers would be able to see Amazon’s “X-Ray” feature, including live in-game stats, team and player details, and play-by-play information. Viewers would also see a 15-minute pregame show featuring YES Network’s on-air talent.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.63% at $3,117.13 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg

