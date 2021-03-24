10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $10.00 $52.0K 5.4K 7.4K VIAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $90.00 $3.1 million 11.1K 5.7K ZNGA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $12.00 $112.0K 8.1K 4.0K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $187.50 $51.8K 657 2.5K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $75.00 $70.8K 12.6K 2.4K IQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $24.00 $26.8K 92 2.4K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $297.50 $43.1K 3.8K 2.4K HUYA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $17.00 $302.6K 122 1.4K LUMN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $12.50 $26.6K 125 1.2K T CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $29.00 $30.5K 25.2K 881

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 692 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1917 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.1 million, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 11192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 8179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 12676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 344 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $297.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 3895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUYA (NYSE:HUYA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1497 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $302.6K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 25201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.