10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $600.00 $31.5K 8.7K 24.5K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $95.5K 12.6K 9.8K JWN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $50.4K 5.1K 4.2K VIPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $37.50 $28.8K 8 3.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $235.00 $33.2K 2.6K 3.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $143.4K 24.5K 1.6K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $29.00 $59.1K 3.0K 1.3K HOME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $25.0K 607 1.2K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $369.3K 11.9K 936 JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/21 $39.00 $29.3K 59 648

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 8714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 359 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 12653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JWN (NYSE:JWN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 4200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $12.0 per contract. There were 5135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 2611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 268 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.4K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 24582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 1028 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 3087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOME (NYSE:HOME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 890 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $369.3K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 11914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

