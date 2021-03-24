10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $122.00 $27.6K 20.2K 50.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/26/21 $80.00 $27.4K 11.8K 11.0K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/26/21 $63.00 $56.0K 3.7K 3.8K MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $365.00 $459.4K 445 3.5K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $37.00 $46.8K 2.8K 3.2K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $44.00 $64.1K 159 2.4K DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $80.00 $610.0K 217 2.0K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $235.00 $52.6K 2.2K 1.9K EBON PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $7.50 $32.1K 11.4K 1.8K RIOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/26/21 $45.00 $26.1K 2.2K 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 20261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 777 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 3722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $459.4K, with a price of $2230.0 per contract. There were 445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 394 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 2893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 149 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 513 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $610.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 2209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 11460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 2215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.