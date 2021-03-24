36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 77.3% to $6.51 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) climbed 73.2% to $6.98 after the company announced a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares surged 59.2% to $29.18 after Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with the company.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) climbed 56.2% to $1.8117 after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) climbed 31.5% to $1.9850 after climbing around 13% on Tuesday. Frndly TV and Cinedigm recently announced a distribution partnership agreement.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 23.6% to $3.3501 after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 18% to $3.68 after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) gained 17% to $8.31. PARTS iD announced an end-to-end offering in its wheels & tires category.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) gained 17.2% to $6.19 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced an $8 price target.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 13% to $2.97 after gaining 10% on Tuesday. Genius Brands International, last week, announced a Roblox series will be aired on its Kartoon Channel network.
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) surged 12.9% to $4.20.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) gained 12.8% to $10.95 after the company announced it partnered with the Boston Red Sox to install the Airocide Air Quality-Improvement System at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) surged 11.6% to $3.36.
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) surged 11.3% to $14.27.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares gained 9.9% to $43.94 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 9.3% to $20.00 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 8.3% to $19.63.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares rose 8.2% to $6.18 after gaining more than 7% on Tuesday. LiveXLive recently announced the debut of Lil TJay in Special House Party Pay-Per-View on March 31st, 2021.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 8.1% to $2.42 after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 5.3% to $5.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) dipped 28.4% to $6.63. Benitec Biopharma shares jumped 190% on Tuesday after a 13G filing showed Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company to roughly 249K shares, or a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) fell 23.9% to $41.00. Takung Art shares gained around 10% on Tuesday on continued momentum as the stock is being circulated as a potential Non-Fungible Token play.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 19.9% to $8.82 after the company announced a $27.9 million private placement of common stock.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 19.8% to $5.58 after the company reported year end 2020 results and issued 2021 outlook.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 19% to $147.21 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company’s e-commerce business continued to be the big news with a year-over-year increase of 175% in the fourth quarter and 191% for the full fiscal year.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) fell 16.2% to $68.47 after the company reported pricing of public offering of 1.75 million shares at $70 per ADS.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) dropped 15.5% to $8.54.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) fell 15.1% to $77.49. ViacomCBS shares fell 9% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of $2 billion of Class B common stock and $1 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) dropped 13.5% to $34.82.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 12% to $2.21. Hoth Therapeutics shares gained 15% on Tuesday after the company reported that its Vitro Data showed SARS-CoV-2 antiviral activity for its HT-002 Candidate..
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) dropped 11.8% to $15.52 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dipped 11.5% to $40.34.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) fell 10.4% to $1.7750. The company yesterday reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) fell 10.1% to $2.05 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 10.1% to $8.89 after the company reported full year 2020 results.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dropped 8.5% to $28.25 following Q4 results.
