What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Top News
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued their testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee.
- U.S. Services Purchasing Manager's Index increased from 59.80 in February to 60 In March.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she remains worried about latest COVID-19 data and apparent stall in the pandemic's trajectory.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the British COVID-19 variant is proven to be more dangerous to young people.
- U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, Anthony Fauci said AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) will likely release a modified statement for its vaccine. Fauci also said the level of daily COVID-19 infections is still high, and with levels this high it's too early to declare victory.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures up 0.62% to near 3,924.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.17% to near 6,710.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.04% to near 28,405.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.63%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 4.54% to near $60.38/barrel.
- Gold up 0.23% to near $1,729/oz.
- Silver up 0.19% to near $25.27/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 2.67% over the last 24 hours to near $56,519.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets Best of Benzinga