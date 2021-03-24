 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?

Shares of several China-based companies, including Nio (NYSE: NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), are trading lower Wednesday amid tensions between China and major western countries over human rights concerns. 

Companies in the broader auto and auto components space were also trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as stocks fell for the session. Investors may be taking profits in EV-related stocks that surged in 2020.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by around 4% at $39.48.

Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. It started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions.

Li Auto is trading lower by 7% around at $24.53.

Xpeng is a smart EV company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally-friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). Xpeng targets the mid-to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market.

Xpeng is trading lower by around 7% at $33.53.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company. The company operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). 

Alibaba is trading lower by around 2% at $233.73.

Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. Pinduoduo offers a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

Pinduoduo is trading lower by around 5% at $129.44.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + LI)

China's Ride Hailing Giant Didi Prioritizes $100B US IPO To Avoid Chinese Regulatory Scrutiny: Reuters
Tesla Hikes Model Y Prices In China
Airbnb Called Upon By Human Rights Groups To Drop Sponsorship Of 2022 Winter Olympics in China
JD.com Has A Bright Future As More Than Just An E-Commerce Company
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Alibaba Group Holding
Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Hire Investment Advisors For Hong Kong IPO: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com