Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 26 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).

(NYSE:EDU). The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE).

(NASDAQ:NUZE). Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 18.41% to reach a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares set a new yearly low of $15.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.