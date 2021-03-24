 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 26 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE).
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 18.41% to reach a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares set a new yearly low of $15.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares made a new 52-week low of $125.29 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.
  • Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares fell to $12.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.78%.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares fell to $77.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.
  • American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares set a new yearly low of $18.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.91 on Wednesday, moving down 3.57%.
  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.42%.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.25. The stock traded down 3.09%.
  • uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.34 on Wednesday, moving down 1.02%.
  • Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares set a new yearly low of $28.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.21. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock hit $2.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.
  • DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Wednesday, moving down 0.2%.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 18.41%.
  • Dragoneer Growth (NASDAQ:DGNS) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.26. The stock traded down 1.06%.
  • Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) shares set a new yearly low of $7.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.18%.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares hit a yearly low of $5.42. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.2%.
  • Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.41%.
  • Jiya Acquisition (NASDAQ:JYAC) stock hit $9.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.43%.
  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.11. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.
  • Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

