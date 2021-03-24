Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in ViacomCBS's Stock Today

ViacomCBS's Stock Price And Volume Action

ViacomCBS's (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 10.74% to a price of $83.1. The stock's current volume for the day is 9.34 million, which is approximately 45.1% of its previous 30-day average volume of 20.70 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Viacom shares are trading lower after the company announced priced concurrent offerings of 20 million common stock at $85 per share and 10 million preferred stock at $100 per share in a secondary public offering.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of ViacomCBS's stock was $64.22 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $101.97 and a low of $10.81 in the past 52 weeks.

