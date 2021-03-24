What's Happening With LIVX Stock And EYES Stock Wednesday?

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it's launching a series of pay-per-view shows on Facebook's new paid online event feature spanning comedy, sports and podcasting to be marketed globally.

LiveXLive Media is devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company has been building an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world.

The LiveXLive platform has featured performances and content from some of the most popular artists in various music genres, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Metallica, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Chance The Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Major Lazer and Maroon 5.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $27.9 million private placement of common stock.

Second Sight develops, manufactures and markets implantable prosthetic devices, to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals. The company's Argus II System treats outer retinal degenerations.