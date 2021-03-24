Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Alcoa's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Alcoa's Stock Today

Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) stock is trading up 7.36% to a price of $30.03. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.53 million, which is approximately 22.91% of its previous 30-day average volume of 6.66 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Alcoa shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $43 price target.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $24.65 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $33.45 and fallen to a low of $5.16.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.