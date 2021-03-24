Why ZK International's Stock is Trading Higher Today

ZK International Gr Co's Stock Price And Volume Action

ZK International Gr Co's (NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock is trading up 11.28% to a price of $13.09. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 10.46 million, about 157.01% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.66 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ZK International shares are trading higher after the company announced it formed xSigma Entertainment with the intention of acquiring online gaming assets.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $5.68 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $14.6 and fallen to a low of $0.72.

