31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 83.6% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares rose 72.6% to $31.63 in pre-market trading after Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with the company.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 44.8% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 39.7% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after climbing around 13% on Tuesday. Frndly TV and Cinedigm recently announced a distribution partnership agreement.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 31.3% to $4.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported
- Q4 earnings results.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 23.4% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 22.3% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 18.6% to $21.70 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) rose 15.6% to $9.24 in pre-market trading. Frequency Therapeutics shares tumbled 78% on Tuesday after the company announced the interim FX-322 Phase 2a results showed that four weekly injections did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 15.1% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 13.3% to $23.85 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares rose 13% to $6.45 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Tuesday. LiveXLive recently announced the debut of Lil TJay in Special House Party Pay-Per-View on March 31st, 2021.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 11.9% to $41.00 in pre-market trading after dropping over 16% on Tuesday. The9’s 6-K showed that the company needed to correct error in original financial statements for 6 months ended June 30, 2020.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 11.6% to $11.45 in pre-market trading after tumbling 30% on Tuesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares rose 11.5% to $3.10 in pre-market trading.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 11% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday. Genius Brands International, last week, announced a Roblox series will be aired on its Kartoon Channel network.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 7.8% to $1.52 in pre-market trading following a 9% decline on Tuesday.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 5.7% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 4.5% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Losers
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 22.3% to $7.20 in pre-market trading. Benitec Biopharma shares jumped 190% on Tuesday after a 13G filing showed Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company to roughly 249K shares, or a 5.2% stake in the company.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) fell 14.9% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 13.3% to $157.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company’s e-commerce business continued to be the big news with a year-over-year increase of 175% in the fourth quarter and 191% for the full fiscal year.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 10.4% to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics shares gained 15% on Tuesday after the company reported that its Vitro Data showed SARS-CoV-2 antiviral activity for its HT-002 Candidate..
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 9.2% to $8.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported full year 2020 results.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) fell 8.9% to $49.02 in pre-market trading. Takung Art shares gained around 10% on Tuesday on continued momentum as the stock is being circulated as a potential Non-Fungible Token play.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) fell 8.7% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) fell 8.1% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. The company yesterday reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 7.5% to $2.58 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics recently entered into master services agreement with Piramal Pharma Solutions.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.(NASDAQ: CJJD) fell 6.8% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) fell 6.5% to $85.36 in pre-market trading. ViacomCBS shares fell 9% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of $2 billion of Class B common stock and $1 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 6.4% to $9.98 in pre-market trading, potentially in sympathy with GameStop.
