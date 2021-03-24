WISeKey Forges Automotive Digital Security Partnership With Cortus
- Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) and custom Systems-on-Chip (SoC) design services and IP core provider, Cortus SAS, partnered to deliver end-to-end digital security to the automotive industry.
- This collaboration would expand to other related areas, including IoT, AI, and High-Performance Computing (HPC).
- The global autonomous vehicle market was expected to expand at a 63.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 to reach 4,223.8 thousand units by 2030.
- WISeKey and Cortus were combining their expertise to offer unmatched security solutions to carmakers and parts manufacturers.
- The combination of WISeKey’s software and hardware digital security with Cortus’ SoC expertise was a perfect fit to address the new demanding cybersecurity requirements of the automotive industry as per Cortus CEO Michael Chapman.
- Price action: WKEY shares traded higher by 5.38% at $10.77 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
