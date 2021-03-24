60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares jumped 236.3% to close at $18.33 on Tuesday after the company said it formed a new division which will be dedicated to designing, producing, releasing and promoting Non-Fungible Tokens for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) gained 190.3% to close at $9.26. The surge followed Morgan Stanley disclosing in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the markets closed on Monday that it had increased its stake by about 5.2% in the Australian biotechnology company.
- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) gained 32% to close at $6.60 after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares gained 22.9% to close at $5.31. Liquid Media reported closing of $6.0 million registered direct offering of common shares.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) climbed 17.3% to close at $3.60.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) surged 16.1% to close at $4.04.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) gained 15.1% to close at $2.51 after reporting new in vitro data for its lead peptide candidate for HT-002 to treat COVID-19.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) gained 14.4% to close at $4.05. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings, earlier during the month, inked an annual content cooperation agreement with ByteDance Ltd subsidiary Beijing Youzhuju Network Technology Co., Ltd.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) surged 13.6% to close at $6.58.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) gained 12.4% to close at $5.27.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) gained 12.2% to close at $1.2450.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) climbed 12% to close at $16.09 after the company announced $25.5 million cash infusion from Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) jumped 11.2% to close at $3.86. VolitionRX reported cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 totaled $19.4 million.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 11% to close at $20.00.
- Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) surged 10.4% to close at $8.90. Banc of California, reported the purchase of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for $9.77 per share in an all-stock deal.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) rose 9.8% to close at $53.80 on continued momentum as the stock is being circulated as a potential Non-Fungible Token play.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 6% to close at $23.62. Credit Suisse recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $35 per share.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares rose 5.3% to close at $10.93 after gaining over 13% on Monday. The company, last week, reported the formation of a joint venture with Oravax Medical to develop novel oral COVID-19 vaccines.
Losers
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) shares tumbled 78% to close at $7.99 on Tuesday after the company announced the interim FX-322 Phase 2a results showed that four weekly injections did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 34.3% to close at $2.53 after the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering at $3.25 per share.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares dipped 29.9% to close at $10.26 after climbing 78% on Monday.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) fell 29.3% to close at $4.80 after the company priced its roughly 1.9 million shares common stock offering at $5.25 per share.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 28.1% to close at $118.48.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 23.8% to close at $4.03.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 22.5% to close at $1.34. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Luokung Technology will not be considered for addition to its indices prior to May 8, 2021.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) fell 22.1% to close at $6.85 after the company priced an 11.17 million unit offering at $7.50 per unit.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 21.8% to close at $1.22. MySize recently highlighted the launch of MySizeID app for Evropeyskiy Mall in Russia.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 21.7% to close at $43.59 after the company announced its partner, Roche, has decided to discontinue dosing in the Phase III GENERATION HD1 study of tominersen in manifest Huntington's disease.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) dropped 21.6% to close at $11.12, selling off after the stock surged last week as a potential NFT play by investors.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) fell 21.2% to close at $8.30.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares fell 21.1% to close at $7.30 as the company reported registered direct offering of $4.602 million in ordinary shares at $6.50 per share.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 20.9% to close at $10.90.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) dipped 19.8% to close at $2.99. Evolving Systems, last week, released quarterly results.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) tumbled 19% to close at $3.24. FreightCar America is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) fell 18.9% to close at $5.57. Dyadic International shares jumped over 28% on Monday after the company said it would work with Medytox to develop COVID-19 vaccines..
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) fell 18.3% to close at $36.90 after the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) dropped 17.8% to close at $4.94 amid overall market weakness.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 17.6% to close at $10.22.
- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) dropped 17.3% to close at $49.42 following Q4 results.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) fell 17.1% to close at $13.88 amid overall market weakness.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 16.9% to close at $3.29. Odonate Therapeutics shares dipped 79% on Monday after the company said it would discontinue development of its Tesetaxel.
- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) shares fell 16.8% to close at $2.43 after gaining more than 7% on Monday.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 16.6% to close at $11.65. TAOP recently signed strategic cooperation agreement with BitFuFu.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dropped 16.6% to close at $36.65. The9’s 6-K showed that the company needed to correct error in original financial statements for 6 months ended June 30, 2020.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) fell 16.2% to close at $2.18.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 16% to close at $8.69 after the company announced a 5 million share common stock offering.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) dropped 16% to close at $5.92.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 15.9% to close at $8.04.
- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) dropped 15.1% to close at $14.90.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 14.8% to close at $3.85.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) dropped 14.7% to close at $5.32 following Q4 earnings.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 14.7% to close at $10.66 after dropping over 10% on Monday.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 12.6% to close at $2.22. Leap Therapeutics recently presented its DKN-01 clinical data at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2021 annual meeting for women's cancer.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) fell 12% to close at $15.25 after the company reported a ransomware attack.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) dropped 11.6% to close at $26.81.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) fell 10.6% to close at $57.46 as the company reported a 13 million share common stock offering.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares fell 10.3% to close at $4.16 after dropping 13% on Monday.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 9.9% to close at $6.40. Support.com shares jumped 232% on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) fell 9.1% to close at $91.25 after the company announced an offering of $2 billion of Class B common stock and $1 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 6.2% to close at $2.42. ION Geophysical announced the Super Major currently deploying the company's Gemini extended frequency source on a proprietary survey has elected to extend the technology deployment.
